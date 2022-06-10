Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes $35,000 Position in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,353 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SHEN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 91.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 500,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $12,769,000 after buying an additional 239,376 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 543.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,094 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,572,000 after purchasing an additional 118,331 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 954,614 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,346,000 after purchasing an additional 113,516 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,738 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,491,000 after purchasing an additional 86,841 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 90.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 171,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 81,515 shares during the period. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $22.73 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $22.47 and a 200-day moving average of $23.26. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.38. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $61.53.

Shenandoah Telecommunications ( NASDAQ:SHEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $64.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.72 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 378.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Shenandoah Telecommunications news, President Christopher E. French bought 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $201,448.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 200,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,882,251.62. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

SHEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. BWS Financial lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $26.25 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, B. Riley lowered shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.67.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. Its Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky, via hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand, fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand, and fixed wireless network services under the Beam brand name.

