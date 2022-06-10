Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Bristow Group Inc. (NYSE:VTOL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Bristow Group by 89.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Bristow Group by 112.2% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $200,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Bristow Group during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Finally, Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristow Group during the third quarter worth about $246,000. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VTOL opened at $27.42 on Friday. Bristow Group Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.85 and a 52 week high of $40.10. The firm has a market cap of $775.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.85 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.02.

Bristow Group ( NYSE:VTOL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Bristow Group had a positive return on equity of 0.53% and a negative net margin of 1.33%. The firm had revenue of $287.40 million for the quarter.

Bristow Group Inc provides aviation services to integrated, national, and independent offshore energy companies in the United States. It also offers commercial and public sector search and rescue services; and other ad hoc helicopter and fixed wing transportation services. As of March 31, 2021, the company had a fleet of 247 aircraft.

