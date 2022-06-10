Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IMAX. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in IMAX by 73.0% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after purchasing an additional 16,201 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in IMAX by 10.1% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 40,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in IMAX by 12.7% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,575,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,901,000 after purchasing an additional 177,000 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in IMAX by 6.5% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,818,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,494,000 after purchasing an additional 172,869 shares during the period. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in IMAX by 7.6% during the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 484,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,203,000 after purchasing an additional 34,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get IMAX alerts:

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of IMAX from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Barrington Research decreased their price target on shares of IMAX from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of IMAX in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, IMAX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.75.

In related news, EVP Jacqueline Bassani sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total transaction of $108,780.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 22.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $16.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $973.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.22, a PEG ratio of 6.03 and a beta of 1.46. IMAX Co. has a one year low of $13.60 and a one year high of $23.35. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.71.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $60.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $59.02 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 7.64% and a negative return on equity of 5.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that IMAX Co. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

IMAX Company Profile (Get Rating)

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company worldwide. It offers cinematic solution through proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and specialized equipment. The company offers IMAX Digital Re-Mastering (DMR), a proprietary technology that digitally enhances the image resolution, visual clarity, and sound quality of motion picture films for projection on IMAX screens; IMAX theater systems to exhibitor customers through sales, leases, and joint revenue sharing arrangements; and digital projection systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMAX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.