PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Shares Down 1.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94. 34,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 418,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74.

PolyMet Mining ( NYSE:PLM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter.

PolyMet Mining Company Profile

PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.

