PolyMet Mining (NYSE:PLM) Shares Down 1.7%

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSE:PLM – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $2.88 and last traded at $2.94. 34,155 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 418,034 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.99.
Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of PolyMet Mining from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $298.32 million, a P/E ratio of -14.70 and a beta of 0.74.
PolyMet Mining Company Profile (NYSE:PLM)
PolyMet Mining Corp., through its subsidiary, Poly Met Mining, Inc, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. Its primary mineral property is the NorthMet project, a polymetallic project that hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, gold, silver, and platinum group metal mineralization covering an area of approximately 4,300 acres located in northeastern Minnesota, the United States.
