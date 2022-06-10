Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of ($0.16) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Presidio Property Trust in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, June 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Presidio Property Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

SQFT stock opened at $3.48 on Thursday. Presidio Property Trust has a 52-week low of $2.98 and a 52-week high of $5.63. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 16.41 and a quick ratio of 16.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.96 and a beta of 0.37.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQFT. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 6,674 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Presidio Property Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.28% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.106 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.18%. This is a positive change from Presidio Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Presidio Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently -84.00%.

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

