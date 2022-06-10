ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU) Trading Down 7.1%

Shares of ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYU – Get Rating) traded down 7.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $18.14 and last traded at $18.14. 957 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 2,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.09.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Ultra Nasdaq Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.