Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($3.89) Per Share

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) – Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Prothena in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Duncan forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.89) per share for the year.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Prothena in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on shares of Prothena from $77.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.60.

Shares of PRTA opened at $26.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $30.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.44. Prothena has a fifty-two week low of $23.82 and a fifty-two week high of $79.75.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.23 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.45% and a return on equity of 16.02%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in shares of Prothena in the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 938.8% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 967 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 61.1% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Prothena by 1,129.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Shane Cooke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.08, for a total value of $175,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Ecor1 Capital, Llc bought 1,062,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.02 per share, with a total value of $30,840,598.72. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,584,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $336,175,805.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

