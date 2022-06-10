PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stake Cut by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) by 91.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,520 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 167,821 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in PTC in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 86.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PTC alerts:

In other PTC news, Director Blake D. Moret sold 101,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.80, for a total value of $12,011,392.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,270,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,103,799.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Blake D. Moret sold 100,000 shares of PTC stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $11,662,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,070,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,390,689.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 307,906 shares of company stock worth $36,297,771 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised PTC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on PTC from $141.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Mizuho raised their price target on PTC from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on PTC from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on PTC from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.50.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $113.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24. PTC Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.55 and a twelve month high of $153.73. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.13.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.34. PTC had a return on equity of 19.08% and a net margin of 25.54%. The business had revenue of $505.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $482.34 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 3.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC Company Profile (Get Rating)

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers a set of capabilities that enable enterprises to digitally transform every aspect of their business with innovative solutions that are simple to create, easy to implement, scalable to meet future needs, and designed to enable customers to accelerate time to value; and Vuforia, which enables the visualization of digital information in a physical context and the creation of AR.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.