Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) to Post Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp reduced their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.79. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Public Service Enterprise Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.65 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $3.73 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.95 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.13 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.32 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup assumed coverage on Public Service Enterprise Group in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Public Service Enterprise Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.09.

NYSE:PEG opened at $65.16 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $69.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.12. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $58.96 and a 52-week high of $75.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $32.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.22. Public Service Enterprise Group had a positive return on equity of 12.94% and a negative net margin of 14.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 455,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,406,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 86,445 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. JT Stratford LLC increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 68.7% during the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 3,069 shares during the period. Finally, Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its holdings in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 1,538,784 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $102,683,000 after purchasing an additional 339,900 shares during the period. 70.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $673,032.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 457,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,158,405.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 30,249 shares of company stock worth $2,092,304. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently -84.05%.

Public Service Enterprise Group Company Profile

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company primarily in the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. It operates through two segments, PSE&G and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment transmits electricity; distributes electricity and gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers, as well as invests in solar generation projects, and energy efficiency and related programs; and offers appliance services and repairs.

