Q1 2022 Earnings Forecast for Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Standard Chartered PLC (OTCMKTS:SCBFF – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Standard Chartered in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.28. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Standard Chartered’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.61 EPS.

SCBFF has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 580 ($7.27) to GBX 690 ($8.65) in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $610.00 price objective on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Standard Chartered from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.64) to GBX 620 ($7.77) in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 460 ($5.76) to GBX 510 ($6.39) in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SCBFF opened at $7.96 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.75. Standard Chartered has a 12-month low of $5.41 and a 12-month high of $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through two segments: Corporate, Commercial and Institutional Banking; and Consumer, Private and Business Banking.

