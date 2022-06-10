Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Skillsoft Corp. Issued By B. Riley (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Skillsoft in a research note issued on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst R. Sharma now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.20) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). B. Riley also issued estimates for Skillsoft’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

NASDAQ SKIL opened at $5.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10. Skillsoft has a 52-week low of $4.11 and a 52-week high of $12.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SKIL. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Skillsoft by 979.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,897 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Keebeck Alpha LP bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Skillsoft in the first quarter worth about $93,000. 80.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

