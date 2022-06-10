Q1 2023 Earnings Forecast for YASKAWA Electric Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:YASKY)

YASKAWA Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:YASKY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of YASKAWA Electric in a report released on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now forecasts that the technology company will earn $0.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.23. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for YASKAWA Electric’s FY2023 earnings at $3.17 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.06 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.95 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of YASKAWA Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

Shares of OTCMKTS YASKY opened at $71.08 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91 and a beta of 1.39. YASKAWA Electric has a 1 year low of $62.87 and a 1 year high of $111.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.17 and its 200-day moving average is $81.35.

YASKAWA Electric Corporation engages in motion control, robotics, system engineering, and other businesses worldwide. It manufactures and sells various AC drives, including general purpose AC drives, specific purpose AC drives, AC Drive for systems, regenerative energy saving units, and PM motors for use in household appliances, such as air conditioners and refrigerators; social infrastructures comprising elevators, escalators, trains, cranes, fans, and pumps; and factories that manufacture printing machinery, textile machinery, rubber machinery, and other materials.

