Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA) Decreased by Zacks Investment Research

Yatra Online, Inc. (NASDAQ:YTRA – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Investment Research dropped their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Yatra Online in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research analyst L. Thompson now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.01. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Yatra Online’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Get Yatra Online alerts:

Shares of YTRA opened at $1.96 on Thursday. Yatra Online has a twelve month low of $1.32 and a twelve month high of $2.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.77 million, a PE ratio of -19.60 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Yatra Online ( NASDAQ:YTRA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Yatra Online had a negative return on equity of 37.44% and a negative net margin of 24.06%. The company had revenue of $13.95 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Difesa Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Yatra Online by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,001,760 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,463,000 after purchasing an additional 404,740 shares during the last quarter. Potomac Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Yatra Online during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,348,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Yatra Online by 45.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,952 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 33,302 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Yatra Online in the 4th quarter valued at $73,000. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

About Yatra Online (Get Rating)

Yatra Online, Inc operates as an online travel company in India and internationally. It operates in Air Ticketing, and Hotels and Packages segments. The company provides travel-related services, including domestic and international air ticketing, hotel bookings, homestays, holiday packages, bus ticketing, rail ticketing, cab bookings, and ancillary services for leisure and business travelers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Yatra Online Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yatra Online and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.