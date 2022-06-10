Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson expects that the company will post earnings of $1.75 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Archer-Daniels-Midland’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.66 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.47 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.83 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.00 EPS.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.55. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $23.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on ADM. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $79.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $73.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.38.

ADM stock opened at $85.98 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.42. Archer-Daniels-Midland has a twelve month low of $56.91 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $48.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.47%.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CFO Vikram Luthar sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.59, for a total value of $671,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 72,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,477,536.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.37, for a total value of $1,667,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 3.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,191,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,523,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,919,844 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 43,379,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,915,421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016,611 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,829,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,775,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665,942 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,608,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,852,940,000 after purchasing an additional 773,457 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,812,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,430,000 after purchasing an additional 271,826 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

