Q2 2022 Earnings Forecast for The Southern Company Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) – KeyCorp cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Southern in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.82 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.89. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Southern’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.54 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $4.44 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.76 EPS.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.93 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on SO. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Southern presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.29.

Shares of SO stock opened at $72.89 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $77.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.75, a PEG ratio of 5.31 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. Southern has a 52-week low of $60.12 and a 52-week high of $77.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $74.83 and its 200-day moving average is $69.67.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC now owns 10,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $736,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. ICW Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Southern by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,981 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC lifted its position in Southern by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. S.E.E.D. Planning Group LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its position in Southern by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 10,130 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Southern by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 38,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,619,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 96,990 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $7,052,142.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

