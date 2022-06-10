Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Entergy Co. Lifted by KeyCorp (NYSE:ETR)

Entergy Co. (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp boosted their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Entergy in a report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the utilities provider will earn $1.37 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.36.

Get Entergy alerts:

Entergy (NYSE:ETR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Entergy had a net margin of 8.99% and a return on equity of 10.44%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $142.00 price objective on Entergy in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Entergy from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $100.00 price target on Entergy and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Hauck Aufhäuser In… set a $28.00 price target on Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Entergy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.36.

NYSE ETR opened at $116.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Entergy has a twelve month low of $98.50 and a twelve month high of $126.82. The company has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $120.29 and its 200 day moving average is $112.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 4th. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. Entergy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.10%.

In other Entergy news, CFO Andrew S. Marsh sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.02, for a total transaction of $149,526.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Phillip R. May, Jr. sold 9,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,172,640.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,451,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 205,290 shares of company stock valued at $24,337,828. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Entergy by 14.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 739,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $73,696,000 after purchasing an additional 94,447 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,358,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 619,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $61,572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,733 shares during the last quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 5,356 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Entergy by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,700,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,878,000 after acquiring an additional 13,693 shares during the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Entergy Company Profile (Get Rating)

Entergy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of electricity in the United States. It operates in two segments, Utility and Entergy Wholesale Commodities. The Utility segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power in portions of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas, including the City of New Orleans; and distributes natural gas.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Entergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Entergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.