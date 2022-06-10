Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Cut by Jefferies Financial Group (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q2 2022 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.16. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.46 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.29 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.67 EPS.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported C$0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.82 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.55 billion.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on FM. Eight Capital lifted their price objective on First Quantum Minerals from C$40.00 to C$50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised First Quantum Minerals to a “buy” rating and set a C$47.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$40.13.

FM opened at C$34.53 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$23.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.72. First Quantum Minerals has a 1 year low of C$20.67 and a 1 year high of C$45.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.30 and a 200 day moving average price of C$34.96.

In other news, Director G. Clive Newall sold 43,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$42.00, for a total value of C$1,845,805.26. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,193,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$92,122,729.85. Insiders sold a total of 97,272 shares of company stock worth $4,086,647 over the last three months.

First Quantum Minerals Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company has operating mines located in Zambia, Panama, Finland, Turkey, Spain, Australia, and Mauritania, as well as a development project in Zambia.

