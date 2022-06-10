Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF) Decreased by Analyst

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer decreased their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.85. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Jefferies Financial Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.83 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.15 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.00 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on JEF. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Jefferies Financial Group from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Jefferies Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.00.

NYSE:JEF opened at $30.10 on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group has a 1 year low of $28.99 and a 1 year high of $44.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.76 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.89.

Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:JEF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.32. Jefferies Financial Group had a return on equity of 14.13% and a net margin of 19.09%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 30.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group by 119.6% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jefferies Financial Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

In other Jefferies Financial Group news, Director Thomas W. Jones acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.48 per share, for a total transaction of $334,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kane Michael T. O sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.39, for a total value of $200,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 97,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,243,437.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Jefferies Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.94%.

Jefferies Financial Group Inc engages in the investment banking and capital markets, and asset management businesses in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. The company operates in Investment Banking and Capital Markets, Asset Management, Merchant Banking, and Corporate segments. It provides investment banking, advisory services with respect to mergers or acquisitions, restructurings or recapitalizations and private capital advisory transactions; equity and debt underwriting; and corporate lending.

