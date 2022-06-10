Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Vincerx Pharma, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:VINC)

Vincerx Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) – Analysts at SVB Leerink lifted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vincerx Pharma in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. SVB Leerink analyst J. Chang now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.92) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($1.04). SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Vincerx Pharma’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.15) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.92) EPS.

VINC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $22.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vincerx Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $11.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $12.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Vincerx Pharma from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Vincerx Pharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.18.

NASDAQ VINC opened at $1.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 1.66. Vincerx Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.40 and a 52-week high of $18.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.72.

Vincerx Pharma (NASDAQ:VINC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.93) by $0.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vincerx Pharma during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 390.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 219.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 73.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Vincerx Pharma by 170.8% during the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 7,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,502 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.01% of the company’s stock.

Vincerx Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, researches and develops therapies to address unmet medical needs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is VIP152, a cyclin-dependent kinase-9 inhibitor for treating patients with advanced cancer. The company's preclinical stage product candidates include VIP217, an oral PTEFb/CDK9 inhibitor; VIP236, a small molecule drug conjugate to treat solid tumors; and VIP943 and VIP924 for the treatment of hematologic malignancies.

