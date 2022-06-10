Q3 2022 Earnings Estimate for Leslie’s, Inc. Issued By Telsey Advisory Group (NASDAQ:LESL)

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) – Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Leslie’s in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.74 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. Telsey Advisory Group currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Leslie’s’ FY2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $228.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.32 million. Leslie’s had a net margin of 9.97% and a negative return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Leslie’s from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Leslie’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Leslie’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.55.

NASDAQ LESL opened at $18.55 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Leslie’s has a 1 year low of $16.40 and a 1 year high of $28.57.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 10,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,672,000 after buying an additional 3,262,915 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 0.6% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,579,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,814,000 after buying an additional 67,300 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 9,652,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,370,000 after buying an additional 2,458,478 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 106.3% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 7,009,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,703,000 after buying an additional 3,612,422 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Leslie’s by 5.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,516,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $126,151,000 after buying an additional 323,662 shares during the period.

In other news, insider Moyo Labode sold 4,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.48, for a total transaction of $82,086.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $201,963.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services. It offers pool chemicals consisting of chlorine, sanitizers, water balancers, specialty chemicals, and algae control; pool covers, including winter, solar and safety covers, leaf nets, cover reels, and cover alternatives; pool equipment, which comprise pool cleaners, pool pumps, pool filters, pool heating, and lighting; and pools, such as above ground pools, soft side pools, above ground pools liners and equipment, ladders and rails, and diving boards.

