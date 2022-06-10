Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for NorthWestern Co. Raised by KeyCorp (NASDAQ:NWE)

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp raised their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of NorthWestern in a research report issued on Wednesday, June 8th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.61 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.53. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NorthWestern’s FY2022 earnings at $3.29 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.09 EPS.

Get NorthWestern alerts:

NWE has been the subject of several other reports. Sidoti lowered NorthWestern from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Barclays upgraded NorthWestern from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Bank of America cut NorthWestern from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Siebert Williams Shank reduced their price objective on NorthWestern from $72.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.38.

NWE opened at $59.76 on Thursday. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $65.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.63. The firm has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a P/E/G ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $394.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.13 million. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.15% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.26%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of NorthWestern during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 108.8% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in NorthWestern by 133.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in NorthWestern in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 92.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NorthWestern Company Profile (Get Rating)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and various industrial customers. The company operates through Electric and Natural Gas segments. It generates, purchases, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NorthWestern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NorthWestern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.