Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. Lifted by B. Riley (NASDAQ:GIII)

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at B. Riley upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for G-III Apparel Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. B. Riley analyst S. Anderson now anticipates that the textile maker will post earnings per share of $2.27 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.25. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s FY2024 earnings at $4.61 EPS.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The textile maker reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $688.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.35 million. G-III Apparel Group had a net margin of 6.98% and a return on equity of 14.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share.

GIII has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.67.

Shares of GIII opened at $25.56 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.16 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.16. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $20.40 and a 12 month high of $35.12.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIII. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 10,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of G-III Apparel Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,414,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 89,025 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 665,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $18,408,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its position in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total value of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 9.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

