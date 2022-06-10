QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) vs. Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) Financial Contrast

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Rating) and QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Enovix has a beta of 1.9, indicating that its share price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, QuantumScape has a beta of 7.95, indicating that its share price is 695% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Enovix and QuantumScape’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix N/A N/A -$125.87 million ($1.05) -11.92 QuantumScape N/A N/A -$45.97 million ($0.62) -17.74

QuantumScape is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Enovix, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

56.8% of Enovix shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.7% of QuantumScape shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of QuantumScape shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Enovix and QuantumScape’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix N/A -50.12% -32.99% QuantumScape N/A -16.54% -15.14%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Enovix and QuantumScape, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 0 5 0 3.00 QuantumScape 0 6 0 0 2.00

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $33.00, indicating a potential upside of 163.58%. QuantumScape has a consensus price target of $21.71, indicating a potential upside of 97.40%. Given Enovix’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than QuantumScape.

Summary

QuantumScape beats Enovix on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix (Get Rating)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About QuantumScape (Get Rating)

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

