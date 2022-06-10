QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on QNST. Zacks Investment Research raised QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barrington Research lowered their target price on QuinStreet from $25.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.67.

Shares of QuinStreet stock opened at $10.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $10.65 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market cap of $582.05 million, a PE ratio of 151.74 and a beta of 1.03. QuinStreet has a 52-week low of $8.28 and a 52-week high of $21.00.

QuinStreet ( NASDAQ:QNST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $150.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $152.51 million. QuinStreet had a return on equity of 1.16% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities analysts anticipate that QuinStreet will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

In other QuinStreet news, Director James R. Simons bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.97 per share, with a total value of $99,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 44,841 shares in the company, valued at $447,064.77. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of QuinStreet by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,014 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,978 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of QuinStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $183,000. 91.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, calls, applications, or customers through its websites or third-party publishers.

