Quipt Home Medical Corp. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share, Leede Jones Gab Forecasts (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Leede Jones Gab lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Quipt Home Medical in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Leede Jones Gab analyst D. Loe now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.56 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.55.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quipt Home Medical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Raymond James set a $9.00 price objective on Quipt Home Medical and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.30.

Shares of QIPT opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Quipt Home Medical has a 12-month low of $4.00 and a 12-month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.05.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.11. Quipt Home Medical had a return on equity of 3.33% and a net margin of 6.63%. The firm had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 1,709,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 17,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the 4th quarter worth $97,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Quipt Home Medical by 196.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 12,295 shares in the last quarter. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home medical equipment and supplies, and respiratory and durable medical equipment in the United States. The company also offers management of various chronic disease states focusing on patients with heart and pulmonary disease, sleep disorders, reduced mobility, and other chronic health conditions.

