Ramaco Resources, Inc. to Post FY2023 Earnings of $6.19 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:METC)

Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for Ramaco Resources in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the energy company will post earnings of $6.19 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $4.52. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ramaco Resources’ FY2024 earnings at $4.63 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ramaco Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.50.

Shares of NASDAQ METC opened at $16.76 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $742.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.73. Ramaco Resources has a 1 year low of $5.27 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.113 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Ramaco Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Ramaco Resources’s payout ratio is 26.01%.

In other Ramaco Resources news, Director Peter A. Leidel sold 332,593 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.98, for a total transaction of $5,314,836.14. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,276,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,284,015.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Yorktown Energy Partners Ix, L sold 195,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.25, for a total value of $2,986,331.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,081,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,985,585.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,822,205 shares of company stock worth $27,098,826 in the last 90 days. 52.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 113,407 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,472 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 1,642 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 4.1% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,806 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $564,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.5% during the first quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 75,691 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth $41,000. 63.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,200 acres of controlled mineral and 16 seams located in southern West Virginia; the Berwind property comprising approximately 41,300 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia; the Knox Creek property consisting of approximately 62,100 acres of controlled mineral that is located in Virginia; and the RAM Mine property comprising approximately 1,570 acres of controlled mineral, which is situated in southwestern Pennsylvania.

