Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI) Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of ($1.40) Per Share

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes anticipates that the company will earn ($1.40) per share for the year.

Rani Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RANI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.00) by $0.71.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Rani Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.40.

Shares of RANI opened at $9.50 on Thursday. Rani Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $36.27. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $467.02 million and a PE ratio of -11.31.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 40,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 201.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,955 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Rani Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Rani Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 290,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 4,561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.31% of the company’s stock.

Rani Therapeutics Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotherapeutics company that develops orally administered biologics. The company develops the RaniPill capsule, a platform that is intended to replace subcutaneous or IV injection of biologics with oral dosing. Its product pipeline includes RT-101, an octreotide, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors and acromegaly; RT-105, an anti-TNF-alpha antibody to treat psoriatic arthritis; RT-102, a parathyroid hormone that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of osteoporosis; RT-109, a human growth hormone to treat growth hormone deficiency; RT-110, a parathyroid hormone for the treatment of hypoparathyroidism; and RT-106, a basal insulin for the treatment of type 2 diabetes.

