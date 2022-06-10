Recent Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Limelight Networks (LLNW)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Limelight Networks (NASDAQ: LLNW):

6/3/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/31/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

5/28/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

5/23/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/16/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating.

5/14/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

5/6/2022 – Limelight Networks was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

5/4/2022 – Limelight Networks was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $4.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “LIMELIGHT NETWORKS, INC. is a content delivery partner enabling the next wave of Internet business and entertainment. More than 1300 Internet, entertainment, software, and technology brands trust their robust, scalable platform to monetize their digital assets by delivering a brilliant online experience to their global audience. LimeLight’s architecture bypasses the busy public Internet using a dedicated optical network that interconnects thousands of servers and delivers massive files at the speed of light — directly to the access networks that consumers use every day. LimeLight’s proven network and passion for service assures their customers that every object in their library will be instantly delivered to every user, every time. “

Shares of LLNW stock opened at $2.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Limelight Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $370.36 million, a P/E ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.90.

Get Limelight Networks Inc alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.11) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Limelight Networks, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Eric Armstrong sold 9,212 shares of Limelight Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $33,347.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 137,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $496,345.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Bob Lyons acquired 55,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 10.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Limelight Networks during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. 51.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.