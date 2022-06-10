Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($0.21) Per Share

Regulus Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for Regulus Therapeutics in a report released on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst P. Stavropoulos expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

Regulus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RGLS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05). During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

RGLS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Regulus Therapeutics in a report on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Regulus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th.

RGLS opened at $0.27 on Thursday. Regulus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $0.16 and a 1 year high of $1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 12.32 and a quick ratio of 12.32. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.18.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 498.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 133,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 111,100 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 42.9% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 168,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 50,518 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 2,799.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,251 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 157,621 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 13.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 670,747 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 81,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Regulus Therapeutics by 94.9% during the fourth quarter. Asymmetry Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,731,044 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,329,553 shares during the period. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Regulus Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of drugs that targets microRNAs to treat a range of diseases in the United States. Its product candidates include RG-012, an anti-miR targeting miR-21 that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of Alport syndrome, a life-threatening kidney disease; and RGLS8429, an anti-miR targeting miR-17, which is in Phase 1b clinical study for the treatment of autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease.

