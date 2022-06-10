Renaissance Technologies LLC Purchases 342,400 Shares of Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG)

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Passage Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) by 257.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 475,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 342,400 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.88% of Passage Bio worth $3,020,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PASG. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Passage Bio by 39.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 36,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Passage Bio in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 89.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,177,000 after purchasing an additional 540,546 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Passage Bio by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,118,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,057,000 after purchasing an additional 16,768 shares during the period. 79.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PASG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Passage Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on Passage Bio to $11.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Passage Bio in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Passage Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Passage Bio from $29.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.67.

In other Passage Bio news, major shareholder Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 221,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.93 per share, for a total transaction of $427,495.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,537,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,618,191.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Bruce A. Goldsmith bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $3.15 per share, for a total transaction of $31,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PASG opened at $2.70 on Friday. Passage Bio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $16.14. The company has a market capitalization of $146.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.33 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.08.

Passage Bio (NASDAQ:PASG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.09. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.76) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Passage Bio, Inc. will post -3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Passage Bio, Inc, a genetic medicines company, develops transformative therapies for central nervous system diseases. It develops PBGM01, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GLB1 gene encoding lysosomal acid beta-galactosidase for infantile GM1; PBFT02, which utilizes an AAV1 capsid to deliver to the brain a functional granulin (GRN) and gene encoding progranulin (PGRN) for the treatment of FTD-GRN; and PBKR03, which utilizes a proprietary, AAVhu68 capsid to deliver to the brain and peripheral tissues a functional GALC gene encoding the hydrolytic enzyme galactosylceramidase for infantile Krabbe disease.

