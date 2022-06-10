Renovacor (NYSE:RCOR) Trading 0.3% Higher

Renovacor, Inc. (NYSE:RCOR – Get Rating) traded up 0.3% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.01 and last traded at $2.00. 2,280 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 85% from the average session volume of 15,659 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RCOR shares. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Renovacor in a report on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renovacor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $3.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.46.

Renovacor ( NYSE:RCOR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Renovacor, Inc. will post -1.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RCOR. 683 Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Renovacor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,584,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Renovacor during the third quarter valued at $463,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in Renovacor during the fourth quarter valued at $130,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in Renovacor in the 1st quarter valued at $50,000. 48.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renovacor, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on delivering various precision therapies to enhance the lives of patients and families battling genetically-driven cardiovascular and mechanistically-related diseases. It primarily focuses on the treatment of BCL2-associated athanogene 3 (BAG3) mutation-associated dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM).

