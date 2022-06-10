Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACRX)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.14) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald has a “Overweight” rating on the stock.

ACRX has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. HC Wainwright cut shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:ACRX opened at $0.22 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.37 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 0.71. AcelRx Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $0.16 and a one year high of $1.61.

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACRX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The company had revenue of $0.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACRX. Values First Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $291,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 3,721,586 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,085,000 after purchasing an additional 407,507 shares during the period. apricus wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $73,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 334,248 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 95,716 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of AcelRx Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. 23.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AcelRx Pharmaceuticals (Get Rating)

AcelRx Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of acute pain. Its lead product candidate is DSUVIA and DZUVEO, a 30 mcg sufentanil sublingual tablet for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute pain. The company develops ZALVISO, a pre-programmed and patient-controlled analgesia system that allows hospital patients with moderate-to-severe acute pain to self-dose with sufentanil sublingual tablets to manage their pain; ARX-02, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of cancer breakthrough pain in opioid-tolerant patients; and 4ARX-03 for mild sedation and pain relief during painful procedures.

