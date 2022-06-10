Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Amryt Pharma plc’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research note issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will earn $0.40 per share for the year.

Get Amryt Pharma alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Maxim Group lowered their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $27.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $40.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of Amryt Pharma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Amryt Pharma from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

NASDAQ:AMYT opened at $7.66 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $489.96 million, a P/E ratio of -85.10 and a beta of 0.12. Amryt Pharma has a twelve month low of $5.61 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.87.

Amryt Pharma (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Amryt Pharma had a negative net margin of 6.91% and a positive return on equity of 3.65%. The company had revenue of $59.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMYT. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the first quarter worth about $94,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the third quarter worth about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the second quarter worth about $135,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Amryt Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.52% of the company’s stock.

About Amryt Pharma (Get Rating)

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing various treatments to help improve the lives of patients with rare and orphan diseases. The company provides metreleptin, an adjunct to diet as replacement therapy to treat the complications of leptin deficiency in patients with congenital or acquired generalized lipodystrophy; oral octreotide, a long-term maintenance therapy in acromegaly patients; and lomitapide, an adjunct to a low-fat diet and other lipid-lowering medicinal products for adults with the Homozygous familial Hypercholesteraemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Amryt Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amryt Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.