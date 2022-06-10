Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Payoneer Global Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Payoneer Global in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Siegler anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the year.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.11. Payoneer Global had a negative return on equity of 14.21% and a negative net margin of 2.01%. The firm had revenue of $136.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.19 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.31) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on PAYO. Northland Securities decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Payoneer Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Payoneer Global from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

PAYO opened at $4.67 on Thursday. Payoneer Global has a one year low of $3.33 and a one year high of $11.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of -7.41 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,395,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 276,625 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $2,686,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 64.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 8,588 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 142.5% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,464 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Inc operates a payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates marketplaces, platforms and online merchants worldwide. It delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, B2B accounts payable/accounts receivable, multi-currency account, physical and virtual Mastercard cards, working capital, merchant, tax, compliance and risk, and others.

