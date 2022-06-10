Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PolyPid Ltd.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PYPD)

PolyPid Ltd. (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of PolyPid in a report issued on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($3.11) for the year.
PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.01. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.47) EPS.
Shares of PYPD opened at $5.10 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.34. PolyPid has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 0.78.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of PolyPid by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyPid during the 1st quarter worth $72,000. 20.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PolyPid Ltd., a late-stage biopharma company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs.
