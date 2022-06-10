Research Analysts Set Expectations for Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLAY)

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair dropped their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now expects that the restaurant operator will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.33.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on PLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $63.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.45.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment stock opened at $39.64 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.34. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment has a 1-year low of $29.83 and a 1-year high of $52.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $41.82 and its 200 day moving average is $39.75.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 7th. The restaurant operator reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $451.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $440.63 million. Dave & Buster’s Entertainment had a net margin of 10.47% and a return on equity of 56.54%. The business’s revenue was up 70.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 EPS.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 403.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 5,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $205,000 after buying an additional 4,282 shares during the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $319,000. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dave & Buster’s Entertainment by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,654 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $409,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.24% of the company’s stock.

In other Dave & Buster’s Entertainment news, VP Michael Joseph Metzinger sold 2,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $111,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Quartieri bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.28 per share, with a total value of $226,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,798 shares of company stock worth $538,161. Insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

Dave & Buster's Entertainment, Inc owns and operates entertainment and dining venues for adults and families. Its venues offer a menu of entrees and appetizers, as well as a selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverages; and an assortment of entertainment attractions centered on playing games and watching live sports, and other televised events.

