Research Analysts Set Expectations for EVgo, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:EVGO)

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for EVgo in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst A. Sheppard anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.65) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EVGO. Capital One Financial raised EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Tudor Pickering started coverage on shares of EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded EVgo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.00.

EVgo stock opened at $9.02 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.33. EVgo has a 12-month low of $6.90 and a 12-month high of $19.59.

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $7.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.90 million.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in EVgo during the 1st quarter valued at $46,425,000. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of EVgo during the third quarter valued at $28,720,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 121.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,882,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,649,000 after purchasing an additional 3,228,340 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in EVgo in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,188,000. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA purchased a new position in EVgo in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.91% of the company’s stock.

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

