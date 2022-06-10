Reviewing Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN) and SES AI (NYSE:SES)

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) and SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Byrna Technologies and SES AI’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Byrna Technologies $16.57 million 13.37 -$12.55 million ($0.13) -74.38 SES AI N/A N/A -$11.54 million N/A N/A

SES AI has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Byrna Technologies.

Risk and Volatility

Byrna Technologies has a beta of 0.83, suggesting that its share price is 17% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, SES AI has a beta of 3.17, suggesting that its share price is 217% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

12.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 27.5% of SES AI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.8% of Byrna Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 12.3% of SES AI shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Byrna Technologies and SES AI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Byrna Technologies -4.09% 0.66% 0.47% SES AI N/A -33.99% -8.36%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Byrna Technologies and SES AI, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Byrna Technologies 0 0 3 1 3.25 SES AI 0 0 0 0 N/A

Byrna Technologies currently has a consensus price target of $17.25, suggesting a potential upside of 78.39%. Given Byrna Technologies’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Byrna Technologies is more favorable than SES AI.

Summary

Byrna Technologies beats SES AI on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Byrna Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Byrna Technologies Inc., a less-lethal defense technology company, develops and manufactures less-lethal munitions. It offers a Byrna line of handheld personal security devices, including the Byrna SD and Byrna SD .68 caliber handheld personal security devices that are designed to be used by civilians and private security professionals, as well as Byrna HD magazines, shoulder-fired launchers, and projectiles. The company also offers accessories and related safety products, including the Byrna Banshee, Byrna Shield, compressed carbon dioxide canisters, sighting systems, holsters, and Byrna-branded apparels. It operates in the United States and South Africa. The company was formerly known as Security Devices International, Inc. and changed its name to Byrna Technologies Inc. in March 2020. Byrna Technologies Inc. was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

SES AI Company Profile (Get Rating)

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

