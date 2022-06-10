Rio Tinto Group to Post FY2023 Earnings of $11.22 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:RIO)

Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $11.22 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $8.88. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2024 earnings at $11.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.11 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on RIO. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,300 ($66.42) to GBX 5,600 ($70.18) in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,100 ($76.44) to GBX 6,000 ($75.19) in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rio Tinto Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2,531.49.

Rio Tinto Group stock opened at $74.41 on Thursday. Rio Tinto Group has a 12-month low of $59.58 and a 12-month high of $89.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $73.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.93.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RIO. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 369 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 308.2% in the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 10.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

