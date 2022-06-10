Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. Purchases 375 Shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 34.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in PJT Partners were worth $109,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in PJT Partners by 226.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 513 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $519,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in PJT Partners by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,626 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,555 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in PJT Partners by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 956,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,249,000 after purchasing an additional 15,335 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in PJT Partners by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT opened at $74.33 on Friday. PJT Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $54.48 and a fifty-two week high of $89.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $69.04 and its 200 day moving average is $68.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.80.

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.19. PJT Partners had a net margin of 10.20% and a return on equity of 27.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PJT Partners Inc. will post 4.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.81%.

PJT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of PJT Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $87.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PJT Partners from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of PJT Partners from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, PJT Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.83.

PJT Partners Company Profile (Get Rating)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.