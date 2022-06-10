Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) Cut to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Barclays cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $557.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.55.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock opened at $406.23 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $448.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $454.94. Roper Technologies has a 1 year low of $402.05 and a 1 year high of $505.00.

Roper Technologies ( NYSE:ROP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.69 by $0.08. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies will post 15.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.69, for a total transaction of $110,922.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,604,016.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ROP. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Roper Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $438,274,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 2,447.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 727,624 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,889,000 after purchasing an additional 699,057 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 51.3% in the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,395,525 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,009,000 after purchasing an additional 473,168 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG lifted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 1,397,519 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $659,950,000 after purchasing an additional 245,342 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Roper Technologies by 79.4% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $180,822,000 after buying an additional 162,740 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.68% of the company’s stock.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

