Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV) Trading Down 1.7%

Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SQLV – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $36.41 and last traded at $36.41. Approximately 1,034 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 23% from the average daily volume of 1,346 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.04.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.05.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF (SQLV)
- The Institutions Are Rotating Into Olli’s Bargain Outlet
- Inflation, An Economic Winter Is Approaching
- Microcap Oil-Dri Corporation Is A Buy For Income Investors
- Would Netflix acquiring Roku be a positive for the stock?
- Now’s The Time To Buy MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB)
Receive News & Ratings for Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royce Quant Small-Cap Quality Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.