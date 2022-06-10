SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Friday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on SBAC. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $412.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $378.00 to $385.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded SBA Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $393.00 to $380.00 in a report on Monday, April 11th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $384.00 to $393.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on SBA Communications from $380.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, SBA Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.13.

Get SBA Communications alerts:

NASDAQ SBAC opened at $333.65 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $344.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.37. SBA Communications has a 12 month low of $286.41 and a 12 month high of $391.15.

SBA Communications ( NASDAQ:SBAC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $619.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.91 million. SBA Communications had a net margin of 18.40% and a negative return on equity of 8.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SBA Communications will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other SBA Communications news, CEO Jeffrey Stoops sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.07, for a total value of $10,322,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 83,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,787,648.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Ciarfella sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $338.05, for a total value of $338,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,073,986.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 32,889 shares of company stock valued at $11,316,993. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its position in SBA Communications by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 87 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in SBA Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

About SBA Communications (Get Rating)

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By Building Better Wireless, SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses – site leasing and site development services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for SBA Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SBA Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.