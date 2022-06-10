Seaport Res Ptn Comments on ProFrac Holding Corp.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:PFHC)

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of ProFrac in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 7th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran expects that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for ProFrac’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.68 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.90 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.95 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.99 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.03 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.88 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFHC. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of ProFrac in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, ProFrac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.63.

Shares of ProFrac stock opened at $22.64 on Thursday. ProFrac has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $23.62.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other complementary products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

