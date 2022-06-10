Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF) Trading Down 28.6%

Sinch AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:CLCMF – Get Rating)’s share price fell 28.6% on Thursday . The company traded as low as 4.25 and last traded at 4.25. -217,353 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 7,794% from the average session volume of 2,825 shares. The stock had previously closed at 5.95.

Separately, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sinch AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of 5.22.

Sinch AB (publ) provides cloud communications services and solutions for enterprises and mobile operators in Sweden, France, the United Kingdom, Germany, Brazil, India, Singapore, other European countries, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Messaging, Voice and Video, Email, and Operators.

