SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE) Shares Sold by Point72 Hong Kong Ltd

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 63.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 197,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,351,000 after buying an additional 39,333 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 384.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 8.3% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,920 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the third quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.1% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,334,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $266,290,000 after purchasing an additional 164,726 shares during the period.

NYSE:SITE opened at $131.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $139.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $178.84. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.66 and a 52 week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83 and a beta of 1.32.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $805.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $742.01 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 7.25%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SITE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. UBS Group upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $190.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.88.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 17,431 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.12, for a total value of $2,599,310.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 468,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,925,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

