Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL) Shares Gap Down Following Analyst Downgrade

Skillsoft Corp. (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $7.00 to $5.00. The stock had previously closed at $6.34, but opened at $5.53. Skillsoft shares last traded at $5.26, with a volume of 9,921 shares changing hands.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on SKIL. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Skillsoft from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Skillsoft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Skillsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Naspers Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 4th quarter worth about $457,500,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 3rd quarter worth about $33,102,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,797,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,896,000 after acquiring an additional 48,727 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Skillsoft by 171.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,351,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Skillsoft in the 1st quarter worth about $10,679,000. Institutional investors own 80.16% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.10.

Skillsoft (NASDAQ:SKIL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.02. Analysts expect that Skillsoft Corp. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skillsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:SKIL)

Skillsoft Corp. provides corporate digital learning services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Content, Global Knowledge, and SumTotal segments. It offers enterprise learning solutions to prepare organizations for the future of work, as well as enable them to overcome critical skill gaps, drive demonstrable behavior-change, and unlock the potential in their greatest assets.

