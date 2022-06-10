Society Pass (NASDAQ:SOPA) Stock Price Down 8%

Shares of Society Pass Incorporated (NASDAQ:SOPA – Get Rating) dropped 8% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.19. Approximately 562,455 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 3,536,098 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.38.

Separately, Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Society Pass from $9.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th.

Get Society Pass alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.61.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Society Pass during the 1st quarter valued at $84,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 259.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Society Pass in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Society Pass by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 28,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.79% of the company’s stock.

Society Pass Company Profile (NASDAQ:SOPA)

Society Pass Incorporated engages in the acquisition and operation of e-commerce platforms for consumers and merchants in Southeast Asia. It operates in two segments, E-Commerce and Merchant POS. The company's e-commerce interfaces include lifestyle platforms, such as Leflair App and Leflair.com website; food and beverage (F&B) delivery platforms comprising Pushkart App, Pushkart.ph website, Handycart App, and Handycart.vn website; merchant software segment that consists of #HOTTAB Biz App, #HOTTAB POS App, and Hottab.net website; and loyalty platforms, such as Society Pass App and SoPa.asia website.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Society Pass Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Society Pass and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.