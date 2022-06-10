SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE) Trading Down 2%

SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF (NYSEARCA:SPRE – Get Rating) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.10 and last traded at $22.10. 2,018 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 9,347 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.55.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $24.41 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SP Funds S&P Global REIT Sharia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.