SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN) Shares Sold by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 117,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,059 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned approximately 0.33% of SpartanNash worth $3,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in SpartanNash in the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 2.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 626,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,727,000 after acquiring an additional 16,428 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in SpartanNash by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in SpartanNash by 71.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 39,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after acquiring an additional 16,370 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its position in SpartanNash by 4.3% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 10,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPTN shares. StockNews.com upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SpartanNash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on SpartanNash from $24.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday. CL King started coverage on SpartanNash in a research report on Monday, March 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on SpartanNash from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.13.

NASDAQ:SPTN opened at $32.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.75 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $33.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $29.51. SpartanNash has a 12-month low of $18.08 and a 12-month high of $37.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

SpartanNash (NASDAQ:SPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.77 billion. SpartanNash had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 0.81%. SpartanNash’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that SpartanNash will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. SpartanNash’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.18%.

SpartanNash Company distributes and retails grocery products. It operates in three segments: Food Distribution, Military, and Retail. The Food Distribution segment offers approximately 65,000 stock-keeping units, such as dry groceries, produce, dairy products, meat, delicatessen items, bakery goods, frozen food, seafood, floral products, general merchandise, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty care, and pharmacy products to independent retailers, national retailers, food service distributors, e-commerce providers, and corporate owned retail stores.

